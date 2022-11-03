ST. LOUIS – Two teens accused of stealing a woman’s Kia vehicle earlier this week were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a north St. Louis gas station.

The shooting unfolded around 3 p.m. Monday outside the BP gas station in the 6000 block of W. Florissant Avenue in the North Pointe neighborhood.

Earlier on Monday, a family member informed one woman her Kia Optima had been stolen from her home in the 10000 block of Lookaway Drive. She was informed that five people entered the car and drove away from the area.

The woman and other witnesses tracked down her car and some suspected thieves at the BP gas station. As they attempted to box in her stolen Kia, gunfire erupted. Police have not yet determined who fired the shot. However, bullets struck two teenagers accused in the Kia theft.

After the gunfire, some suspects accused in the Kia theft took off in it. The victim later tracked down the vehicle in Velda City. When police arrived to the scene, they found two teenagers in the back of the Kia, including one who had been shot. Another teenager who had been shot was rushed to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say two other juveniles were not shot at the BP gas station, but ran away after the gunfire. Police have contacted the juveniles’ guardians over the situation. It’s unclear if prosecutors will file criminal charges in the case.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation into the shooting. Additional details are limited at this time.