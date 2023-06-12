WASHINGTON, Mo. – Police in Franklin County, Missouri, are investigating an ATM break-in that occurred overnight.

According to Detective Lieutenant Steven Sitzes, Washington Police Department, officers were notified of an alarm at the Bank of Franklin County on East 8th Street.

Police arrived approximately two minutes later and found the ATM had been busted.

A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was found parked and running near the bank. A heavy chain had been attached to the truck’s rear hitch, in order to pull the ATM apart.

Sitzes said investigators discovered the truck had been reported stolen from another location in Washington.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050.