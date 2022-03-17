GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – One man is in custody and facing charges of drug possession and stealing after allegedly driving off with a school bus in central Missouri.

According to Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler, authorities in neighboring Osage County contacted his office on March 16 to report a school bus had been stolen the night prior.

A short time later, a Gasconade County deputy found a school bus parked along Highway 50 near Morre Road with the engine still running. A man was found sleeping inside the bus. Other deputies arrived at the scene and they woke the man up and got him to exit the vehicle.

Osage County law enforcement confirmed that was, in fact, the stolen bus, Eiler said.

Deputies searched the suspect and found a white crystalline powder substance on him, Eiler said. That substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Osage County deputies arrived to take the suspect into custody. He remains in custody at Osage County Jail.

The suspect’s name has not been released since he’s not been formally charged.