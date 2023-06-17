ST. LOUIS – A community basketball game Saturday afternoon aimed to raise awareness on gun violence in St. Louis.

The O’Fallon Park Rec Complex hosted its first “Stop Gun Violence” basketball game, organized by local group BGP and gun control advocates. The two teams, BGP Hellcats and the STL Guys In Blue, consisted of community members and police officers.

Despite the friendly competition, there was a deeper meaning beyond the final score. Organizers held a moment of silence and memory dedication ceremony for local gun violence victims and their families.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported 77 homicides this year, nearly all of which have been gun-related.

Saturday’s event was considered the “1st annual” anti-gun violence basketball game for BGP.