Stop the Ban Rally is one of more than 600 happening nationwide

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Stop the Ban Rally was met with plenty of support Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.

“We all have our choices we have the freedom here to make these choices they’re taking it away and that’s not right,” Jessica Motsinger of Swansea said.

Not everyone at the rally agreed with Motsinger, as the rally was also met with opposition.

“Abortion betrays women. We know that abortion is harmful to a woman and an unborn child,” Lucy Gonzalez of Students for Life of America said.

Saturday’s rally was one of more than 600 happening nationwide as pro-choice and pro-life supporters sounded off at one of nine sister rallies happening in Missouri.

Motsinger was one of the many activists and health care advocates voicing their disdain for the abortion bans.

“This is our autonomy, this is our rights, and any person that has a cervix is childbearing age has to deal with reproductive health and crises at some point in their lifetime,” she said.

Gonzalez said the message of the Stop the Ban rally is damaging.

“There are harmful things that come from abortion and all of these messages out here on these signs from the opposition can really mislead a woman to thinking abortion is totally ok,” Gonzalez said.

“We support these bans because we believe abortion is the greatest human rights tragedy of all time.”