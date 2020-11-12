Stores react to pandemic with altered Thanksgiving plans

ST. LOUIS – Thanksgiving is two weeks away and people are considering the effect of COVID-19 in their planning. And so are the stores that are trying to meet customers’ needs.

Kenrick’s Meats and Catering is not doing many big parties. Business is slow right now.

“We’re down about 45 percent on the sales,” said Steven Weinmann, Kenrick’s catering manager.

Kenrick’s is offering complete dinners with all the sides. They prepare dinners for families as big as 16 people, but with COVID, they expect to sell more dinners for smaller groups of 8.

And the sizes of turkeys are not as big this year.

“We lowered the poundage of turkeys, so instead of buying 24- or 26-pound turkeys, we bought a few of those and we bought a lot of 12 or 16, 18 pounds.”

The CDC has advice for a COVID-19 Thanksgiving:

Medical experts advise folks to celebrate virtually.

Have guests bring their own food; no potluck.

Avoid singing and keep music levels down to avoid shouting.

Do not let pets interact with people outside your household.

And host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings.

Vernon Davis II was shopping at Schnucks where he was talking about the sadness he feels that COVID has impacted his family’s Thanksgiving.

“It’s actually kind of heartbreaking; 13 grandchildren, four adult children, and we’re not going to be together,” he said.

There seemed to be lots of shoppers who were planning smaller get togethers.

“My wife checks a lot of the boxes and my mother’s 86 years old and it’s not worth the risk,” said Jay Burstein.

Schnucks has many turkeys available and they’ve increased the number of smaller birds for smaller groups like Cornish game hens and even duck.

“It’s going to be outdoors so we don’t have to worry about social distancing and things like that,” said shopper Dafan Wiesel.

An outdoor party in late November in St. Louis can be hard to plan in advance.

“Thanksgiving can be tricky,” said FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman said. “In 1975, we had 8 inches of snow on the ground. It can generally be near 50 degrees for the average temperature but as warm as 75.”