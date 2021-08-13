Storm blows roofs off kennels, donations needed at animal rescue

WARRENTON, Mo. – No Time To Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Warrenton, Missouri is asking for donations after their facility was damaged in Thursday night’s storm.

The storm damaged the outdoor tin kennels and the fencing on the property. The outdoor tin kennels all have roofs, but the storm blew many of the kennels’ roofs off.

All of the farm animals live outside at the rescue along with larger dog breeds. The smaller dog breeds live inside.

Volunteer Julie Brandon said No Time To Spare is in need of tin siding, lumber, monetary donations, a generator, and anyone with handyman knowledge or experience.

“It is going to take a lot time/money/man power to get everything back to normal. Any help would be very much appreciated,” the shelter said on Facebook.

As of 1:00 p.m. Friday, the indoor facility was without power meaning the smaller dogs that live inside have been now moved outdoors because of the lack of air conditioning. Brandon said No Time To Spare is using a generator to power a huge fan in hopes that it will bring some relief to the dogs who go inside. The volunteers hope someone could gift or let them borrow another generator in order to get the air conditioning working as they wait for the power to be reconnected.

The storm started at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and at that time the rescue was burning leaves on the property. Brandon said the storm’s winds then spread the fire a bit, but the rain began to fall a short time later and put out the flames.

At this time, the rescue is not looking for emergency foster parents, but Brandon said if someone is looking to adopt a pet that now would be a great time.

No Time To Spare focuses on helping farm animals and dogs. Their operation is 100 percent donation-based and helps 300 to 400 dogs per year.