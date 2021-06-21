Storm cleanup continues for a second day in west St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A second night of thunderstorms with rain and lightning kept plenty of us awake overnight and made for a rather soggy cleanup effort on Monday.

Residents in Clarkson Valley, Ellisville, Chesterfield, and other parts of west St. Louis County continue storm cleanup.

A combination of rain and ground saturation, combined with high damaging winds, felled many giant trees in the area during Saturday’s dinner time storm.

An 80-foot tall pine tree toppled on Saturday, missing a home near Clayton and Stecker roads. Tree cutting companies have been busy here. Crews from one business spent Monday cutting up the 30-year-old tree.