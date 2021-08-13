Storm damages a Warrenton elementary school’s library

WARRENTON, Mo. – A Warrenton elementary school has a lot of clean-up to do after the building sustained significant damage in Thursday night’s storms.

Daniel Boone Elementary School is located just off of highway 47.

The building took a direct hit in Thursday night’s storm.

The storm lifted the rubber cover from the roof and tossed it over the building at about 7 p.m. School is not yet back in session, so fortunately nobody was inside the building when the damage happened.

The part of the building that sustained the most damage was the library. School officials rushed to the school to move all of the computers and iPads that were in the library before the water that was leaking through the roof could damage them. Firefighters and others joined together to roll the rubber cover back on top of the roof.