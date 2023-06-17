ST. LOUIS — We should stay dry and hotter today, with highs near 90. A complex of storms looks to develop later today into tonight to our west and head closer to our viewing area. The latest models show the more widespread, beneficial rain staying to our southwest with this system.

But we could see some scattered showers and storms for the first half of Sunday. The severity of the threat remains low. Sunday afternoon, we could also see some scattered showers and storms redevelop.

Locally, heavy downpours are possible, but not everyone picks up on the beneficial rainfall. Highs on Sunday were in the low 80s. Showers will linger Sunday night into early Monday morning, gradually shifting east and tapering off. Highs on Monday were in the mid-80s. The rest of the work week looks hot and dry.