Storms bring heavy rain and some flash flooding to the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Another round of storms impacted the St. Louis metro area Monday afternoon. There were some minor issues with flash flooding and ponding on the roads.

Nearly stationary storms started developing right over downtown St. Louis around 2 p.m., producing rainfall rates of over two inches per hour.

Near Busch Stadium, there were many areas of standing water on Instate 64. This ponding along with incredibly low visibility made for a tough commute.

An aerial view from the height of the flash flooding on Lindell between Sarah Avenue and Vandeventer shows cars moving very slowly through the water and a few almost not making it through.

One vehicle did end up stalling out and was still stuck in the middle of the road into the evening hours.

In this case, the standing water was from the combination of torrential rain and a clogged storm drain. When firefighters arrived, they blocked off the part of the road where the water was high and opened the storm drain up and a bunch of trash came bubbling up. The water then quickly receded.