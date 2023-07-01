ST. LOUIS — Strong storms moving through the St. Louis area have caused power outages. Ameren crews are working to restore power to the thousands of customers left in the dark.

There are around 13,000 Ameren customers without service in Missouri and 100,000 in the state of Missouri. The storm damage appears to be more significant throughout the entire state of Illinois, and not just in the St. Louis area.

The utility posted the following statement on its website:

“We are aware of outages and impacted customers following severe weather. Our Incident Management Team (IMT) has been activated to coordinate restoration of power outages caused by a strong line of thunderstorms that moved across our service territory.

Working to restore power after a storm can be complex.”

Customers without power in Missouri

St. Charles – 4,207

St. Louis – 4,671

St. Louis City – 568

Jefferson – 2,862

Customers without power in Illinois

St. Clair – 8,941

Madison – 5,563