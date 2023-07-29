High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

ST. LOUIS – Strong storms in the St. Louis area have led to widespread power outages. Ameren crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers without power.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, there are around 39,000 Ameren customers without service in Missouri and 3,000 in the state of Illinois.

Severe storms area heading in from the west, packing lightning, rain and winds up to 70 miles per hour.

Current customers without power in Missouri:

St. Charles County – 16,000

St. Louis County – 11,000

St. Louis City – 40

Jefferson County – 3,600