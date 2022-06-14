St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The weather is going to be tough to take for people going to outdoor events like the doubleheader Cardinals game, The Muny, and Shakespeare in the Park. There is an excessive hear warning through 8:00 pm Wednesday.

The dangerous heat and humidity continue Tuesday with high temperatures around 100 degrees with top heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees. The record high is 97 set in 1987. We should bust right past that.

“Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are real threats as we hit record-high temperatures. Limit your activity outside, stay hydrated, and check up on your family and neighbors who need it,” writes Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Whether you’re looking for the City’s pool schedule or trying to find a spot to cool down from the heat, visit stlouis-mo.gov/summer for a list of available resources and tips to help beat the heat.”

People in the St. Louis region who need of utility assistance can visit cooldownstlouis.org to apply for air conditioning units or financial assistance.

Expect warm and muggy weather again overnight as temperatures struggle to fall back into the upper 70s early Wednesday.

Another day of dangerous heat is expected Wednesday. With a few more clouds around, we may hold in the upper 90s for highs. That isn’t really an improvement.

A cold front will bring a slight chance of rain and storms late Wednesday night and Thursday to knock our temperatures back a bit for Friday and the weekend. The humidity will come down a touch as well. We’ll take it! Temperatures begin to climb again early next week.