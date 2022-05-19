ST. LOUIS – As we get deeper into spring and summer, weather impacts more and more outdoor events. On Thursday evening, Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park was supposed to be filling up with folks ready to see “10 Things I Hate About You,” a 1999 film based on “The Taming of the Shrew.” But, due to Thursday’s stormy forecast, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival had to postpone.

“We’re still planning on doing ‘The Lion King’ on Friday and ‘Theatre of Blood’ featuring Vincent Price Saturday. And moving ’10 Things I Hate About You’ to Sunday which looks to be sunny and very pleasant,” said Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director of St. Louis Shakespeare Festival.

The films are a warmup act for the main stage production of Much Ado About Nothing that starts performances on June 1, 2022.

“It’s just the quintessential romantic comedy. Sort of the perfect show to come back with,” Ridgely said.

As an outdoor event, the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is always keeping an eye on the weather so they can keep their actors and audience safe.

“It’s great when the weather is, sort of, the biggest of our challenges. It wouldn’t be spring in St. Louis without rain coming in from time to time. We’re used to dealing with that and just happy to be out here in the Glen again,” Ridgely said.

So St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s movie weekend will roll from Friday to Sunday with “10 Things I Hate About You” playing Sunday evening. Showtimes are 8:15 p.m.