ST. LOUIS – The Festival of Nations had to shut down an hour early last night because of the stormy weather.

The event was back in person this year after going virtual in 2020 and having limited capacity last year, because of the pandemic.

Organizers were thrilled to have the festival back at the original location at Tower Grove Park. They said this is a way to bring people together from our community to learn about different cultures.

“We want to make sure that you’re rubbing elbows with your neighbors, whether you knew it or not,” International Institute’s Carrie Brickey Brown said. “Before the weekend, we want to make sure that your exposure to some great diversity because we know it’s here and this is the perfect melting pot for it.”

Over 100,000 people showed up for the event this year.