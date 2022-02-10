Strangers rush to help St. Louis County officer involved in crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Rich Melching Sr. was near the scene of a crash involving a St. Louis County Police K9 officer Thursday morning. The officer’s SUV landed on its side. Nearby workers rushed to see if help was needed.

They held the vehicle steady as the officer safely climbed out. No one needed to be transported to a hospital, according to police.

Melching decided to record a video of strangers rushing to help. His video shows several people, including workers from the Custom Sounds store on S. Lindbergh, offering help.

“As crazy as life is, this is good to see people helping,” said Melching.

St. Louis County Police say the K9 unit was traveling to assist another officer when the collision occurred. Police said the officer was traveling on Union Road and the other vehicle was traveling on Lindbergh Boulevard at approximately 10:15 a.m. The crash is under investigation.

Dominic Giannis was working at the Mattress Direct store Thursday morning. He said he heard sirens, looked up, and then the crash occurred. He said soon after the vehicles collided, nearby workers rushed to help.

“There were probably already 10 to 15 people out there surrounding the car to help,” said Giannis.

Melching is the founder of Dude’s Playground, a non-profit providing nature escapes for veterans with struggles. What he witnessed provides him even more inspiration to help others.

“There’s kind people everywhere,” he said. “You just got to be there and look for them. They’re there.”