Strapless N95 mask provides protection and comfort

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Masks are part of our new collective normal. But some people who wear glasses have an issue with their glasses fogging up because of their mask.

President of Peerless Medical Inc. Scott Chasin says n95 masks are the gold standard for protection but may not provide the most comfort.

“As far as n95 goes, you’ve got n95s that provide that sort of protection but they’re not comfortable,” he said. “And then you’ve got comfortable masks that don’t provide the n95 protection. We felt like, for the first time ever, a third category of comfortable with n95 protection.”

Chasin’s company has designed a strapless n95 mask. The adhesive on the mask provides a secure fit without it feeling too tight.

“There are no ties (or) straps, it’s super comfortable, it’s amazingly light weight, and you can see I’ve got a vacuum seal for protection,” he said.

The same adhesive applying a secure fit doubles to keep your glasses from fogging up.

“People will take tape and put tape here to keep it from happening. Obviously, we have an acrylic adhesive full perimeter boarder of tape,” Chasin said. “It really cuts down the amount of fog if not eliminating it completely.”

Something people who wear glasses regularly deal with.

“I can’t see whenever I wear the mask and I go from indoors to outdoors, outdoors to indoors, they fog up and I can’t see, and it’s aggravating,” Dennis Narsh of Wildwood said. “I gotta take the glasses off; it’s just terrible.”

The strain other masks have behind our ears seems minimal but it adds up after hours of mask wear. Especially for some healthcare workers.

Chasin says applying the mask properly is important and he even demonstrated how to put it on.

“All you do is take this mask, put it on the bridge of your nose, get it in the creases of your nose, come across come straight down, and go down under your chin like this and that’s it,” he said.