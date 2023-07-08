ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue of St. Louis has exciting news for all animal lovers in the area. They will be shutting down Pine Street to host their highly anticipated PoocHella Adoption Festival. Families are invited to come and meet the adorable dogs and cats that are currently available for adoption.

If you choose to adopt a furry friend who is older than six months, Delmar Gardens will cover the adoption fee. This incredible offer includes essential services such as spaying or neutering, vaccines, and microchipping for your new companion.

Aside from the opportunity to find a new furry family member, the PoocHella Adoption Festival will offer even more attractions. Live music, delicious food trucks, splash zones to beat the summer heat, and fun photo booths will all be part of the event. The festival is taking place today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stray Rescue’s facility located in Downtown St. Louis.

You can fill out an early application online at Stray Rescue’s website: strayrescue.org/adopt.