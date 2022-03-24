ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue of St. Louis plans to move to a new facility after outgrowing its 32,000 square foot shelter.

The organization operated out of 2320 Pine Street for the past 25 years and now they are moving to a new 84,000 square foot facility located at 4084 Bingham Avenue.

Stray Rescue said the new facility will have more play yards, walking trails, surgical suites, larger and more spacious apartments, among other new amenities.

“We are so excited about this next chapter of Stray Rescue and are proud to have the opportunity to do even more for the animals who need us and for the people who love them. We hope you will join us in our effort as we build the future of Stray Rescue together!” Stray Rescue CEO Cassady Caldwell said.

The project should be complete in about 3 to 5 years.

Stray Rescue’s New Facility

“As a no-kill organization, they never want to be in a position where they are forced to turn animals away when they need help and have nowhere else to turn,” Caldwell said.