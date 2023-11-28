ST. LOUIS – After a frightening car crash near a St. Louis school more than two weeks ago, car parts, broken glass, and a damaged fire hydrant remain on the street and sidewalk at Nebraska Avenue and Winnebago Street. Residents want something done before someone else gets hurt.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 13. Fifteen days later, it appears as though the crash took place just hours ago. Residents say no one has come to clean up the debris.

A woman riding her bike past the mess posted on social media, “Is it too much to ask that children walking to school at Froebel (elementary) not be subjected to this?”

The school is on the corner opposite the shattered glass, car bumper, tail light, various other car parts, damaged stop sign, and uprooted hydrant.

A new stop sign has been installed, but the old one remains, along with the severed metal post that used to hold it up.

Brittany Jones walked by Tuesday with her three-year-old child and dog within arms’ length.

She worried about her 7- and 10-year-old kids.

“They might get infected by something—a cut or something. They might ride their bikes and mess up their bike tires,” she said. “That’s a problem. That’s an eyesore. It’s right across the street from the school. It needs to be cleaned up.”

People now walk across the street or in the street to avoid it.

City towing crews often take larger debris along with vehicles from crash scenes if there’s room.

There was no word Tuesday on why that didn’t happen in this case.

A city towing worker said cleanup was now likely up to the City of St. Louis Refuse Division.

Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier (Ward 7) did not respond to questions about who would clean up the site or when it would occur.