Street racing in downtown St. Louis lands 3 people behind bars

ST. LOUIS – Large gathering on a Sunday with nice weather is almost a custom in St. Louis.

However, with direct orders in place those gatherings are supposed to be halted at this time.

This past Sunday, though, that didn’t happen.

It resembled a scene from the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

Muscle cars and dirt bik, one by one drifting down the street and performing stunts as hundreds of onlooker’s watches in amazement.

The only thing is the difference from this, and the film is this is no movie set and it’s not allowed.

In fact, this happened on Broadway in downtown St. Louis on a Sunday afternoon.

“Yea, it’s crazy,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Krewson says the gathering showed a clear disregard for the stay-at-home and social distancing order she’s put in place for an indefinite time.

“One is its unsafe and two it takes up a lot of our resources, she said.

The mayor says it took about 20 police officers to break up the gathering.

A St. Louis City Police spokesperson tells Fox 2, 3 motorcyclist were arrested for careless and reckless driving.

Police did tow those three motorcycles as well.

Authorities say after leaving downtown, the drivers went to other locations like Hall Street and Fairground park that didn’t end until 3 in the morning.

“What I guess is being done for fun, is really not all that fun when somebody ends up getting hurt,” the mayor said. “So, it’s aggravating.”

Skid marks from burnt rubber still mark the ground leaving remnants of the street racing.

Business owners surrounding the location of the gathering opted not to speak on camera due to potential retaliation, but they’re hoping something is done fast.

Even faster than how the cars are driving through their place of business.