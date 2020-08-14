Stretch of I-64 to close in downtown St. Louis this weekend for bridge removal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A bridge removal project means a major highway closure through downtown St. Louis all weekend long starting tonight. Crews are going to be tearing down the old Pine Street Bridge over I-64, which is now closed, near Jefferson and Market. That means a stretch of I-64 is going to be completely shut down both ways all weekend. I-64 should reopen by 5:00 am Monday morning.

MoDOT is closing I-64 from the Poplar Street Bridge all the way to Jefferson Avenue. Crews will start closing lanes on the interstate at 7:30 pm and all lanes will be shut down by 8:00 pm.

The Pine Street Bridge was a ramp that used to connect with I-64. It closed as part of the construction for the new MLS stadium.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

Detours:

Drivers heading east will get off at Jefferson and then take Jefferson north to Cass Avenue. That will lead you to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge which will take you into Illinois and back to I-64.

Drivers heading west into St. Louis will be able to cross the Poplar Street Bridge. Then you will take I-44 west to Jefferson, then take Jefferson back to westbound I-64.

IDOT is sealing the bridge deck on the Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River in Alton this weekend. One lane in each direction will be closed intermittently from 7:00 pm tonight through 4:00 am Monday.