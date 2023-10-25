ST. LOUIS – Multiple south St. Louis businesses were hit overnight by break-ins. On Wednesday morning, police were searching for suspects and business owners were left with stolen merchandise and a mess to clean up.

Police told FOX 2 that they believe whoever is responsible used a vehicle to back into the several stores that were hit overnight. Authorities also shared that they believe a total of eight stores were targeted – six along South Broadway and two on Gravois.

Police recovered a Chevy Trax SUV abandoned in south city on Michigan. Officers believe it was used in the crime spree. It has damage to the back of it, and police revealed earlier that it was reportedly stolen.

All the break-ins happened in less than a 2-hour time span.

The businesses hit include ‘Family Dollar’ on Gravois, a ‘Royal Liquors’ also on Gravois, an ‘O’Reilly’s Auto Parts’ store on South Broadway, the ‘Broadway Mart’ also on South Broadway, a ‘Circle K’ on South Broadway, and the ‘South Public’ Supermarket again on South Broadway.

Police added that they believe one suspect may have been behind all of these break-ins. That suspect is still at large.

No injuries are being reported. FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.