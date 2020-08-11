Strong storm leaves downed trees, power lines in its wake in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Powerful storms packed a punch across our region, leaving many with a big mess to clean up.

In St. Charles, a power pole snapped in the 1600 block of S. 5th Street and pieces of the line lay tangled on the ground surrounded by caution tape.

Behind the same building, limbs precariously hang on another section and at a nearby complex an enormous tree toppled the lines there. This is directly across from the Streets of Saint Charles, which also lost power for several hours Monday night.

You’ll find many of the same sights across town.

Crews worked to remove downed trees, snapped branches and other debris.

Some even had siding and gutters torn off by the high winds.

First responders say at one point during the storm they were headed out on to back to back calls with more in the queue.

Repair crews say they’re now experiencing the same thing.