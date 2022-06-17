ST. LOUIS — Thousands are still without power Friday after strong storms sent powerful winds surging across the area.

It downed trees and cut power over a large swath that stretches from northwest Missouri to southern Illinois and beyond.

In Illinois, Ameren Illinois reports that 53,000 people lost power at the height of the storm, but the number is now down to less than 30,000. Ameren Illinois will continue to work into the night to get it fixed.

Crews have been brought in from across the state to help with the repairs. In Missouri, about 6,000 people are still without power this Friday evening, according to Ameren Missouri.

At the height of the storm, winds gusted from 60 to 70 mph. Many neighborhoods saw at least some damage.

Near Francis Park in south St. Louis, we found several large trees down similar reports scattered throughout Missouri into southern Illinois. In Caseyville, IL, a large tree crushed a storage shed outside the stables of the Grand Paradise Ranch. The owner told FOX 2 that if any other trees had fallen, they may have damaged the barn or even worse injured the horses inside.

The storm damage extended north to Litchfield, IL, where wind gusts reached 70 mph. Not far away, in Jellystone Park near New Douglas, IL, the powerful winds brought down tree limbs onto RVs and camper trailers and even flipped on a pop-up camper with two people inside. Neither were injured.

Through it all, no serious injuries have been reported in our area.