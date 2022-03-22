ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri crews were busy restoring power Tuesday. Sporadic power outages took place as strong bursts of wind pushed through the St. Louis area.

“There’s been wires down throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area,” said Eureka Assistant Fire Chief Scott Barthelmass.

He cautions anyone coming across downed power lines to avoid them and contact their utility company. He said if someone inadvertently drives into downed power lines, they should call 911 for help.

“Stop and stay in your vehicle,” said Barthelmass. “Call 911 and wait for fire, EMS and wait for Ameren or your local utility company to respond.”

Ameren Missouri officials say the company is better equipped to respond to power outages thanks to ongoing upgrades to its power grid.