Strong winds accelerate falling leaves across the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Missouri needs rain badly, but Monday, it was raining leaves thanks to the strong winds.

Many homeowners and lawn care companies are already at work trying to keep the leaves from accumulating in their yard.

With these strong winds, it can feel like a losing battle.

Paul Horstmann, owner of Horstmann Brothers Landscape Services, says the calls are starting to come in.

Horstmann says the colors and falling leaves are progressing a bit earlier this year due to the extremely dry conditions and the cold snap we had a week ago.

Leaves accumulating on your lawn for long stretches of time, especially wet leaves, can do damage and even kill your grass. If you took the time to overseed this fall and have new grass coming up, it is particularly delicate and susceptible to damage from leaves piling up.

A thick layer of leaves blocks the sun and grass needs sunlight this time of year.

The wind is a pain when it comes to cleaning up leaves, but the dry conditions make it easier. On a day like today, Horstmann says to let your mower do the work.

Horstmann says October is a great time to use your lawnmower to grind leaves under dry conditions. When November comes, its usually more wet which creates wet leaves that act as a mat over your grass.

“You know, you got to bust that up. You still want the warm sunlight to get to your grass to keep it green,” Horstmann said. “When we get a big drop under windy conditions or a rain you know you want to get them up. You just don’t want them to get so heavy that it’s a big burden to you to get them up and out of the way.”

When you do get that wet layer of leaves later this fall you can move them into your landscape beds for the winter because they’ll help protect your perennials like hostas, daylilies, and shrubs.