MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – Strong winds led to some major damage overnight around Missouri, including Moscow Mills in the St. Louis region.

At least one homeowner has been working to clean up pieces of his home for several hours since it was damaged by winds Tuesday evening.

On Elm Tree Road, just off of Route C in Moscow Mills, heavy winds started to impact the home of Walt Humburg around 9-10 p.m.

Humburg had just arrived back from playing pool with friends when the winds grew more fierce. As he came home to his wife, brother-in-law and pets, they all noticed the situation and took cover in the bathroom.

Before he knew it, part of his home’s roof started blowing off. Part of his carport blew off as well. When it was over, debris was scattered all over his home.

Humburg said they reacted to the situation as if it was a tornado.

“It was horrible,” said Humburg. “It was one when it popped, and everything started going haywire, that’s when it got scary.”

The National Weather Service reported multiple downed powerlines and trees around Moscow Mills and other parts of Lincoln County from Tuesday morning.

Severe weather remains a threat for the St. Louis region through about noon on Wednesday. A tornado watch is in effect down south.