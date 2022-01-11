One injured in house fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital with burns following a house fire in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire at a building in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue was called in just before 6 a.m.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the building was occupied. They tweeted at 6:15 a.m. and it reads, “2700blk of Semple – Occupied one story masonry; heavy #fire showing. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity Truck 24 is first due. Battalion 5 is in Command.”

The injured person’s condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News