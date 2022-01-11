One injured in house fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital with burns following a house fire in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire at a building in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue was called in just before 6 a.m.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the building was occupied. They tweeted at 6:15 a.m. and it reads, “2700blk of Semple – Occupied one story masonry; heavy #fire showing. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity Truck 24 is first due. Battalion 5 is in Command.”

The injured person’s condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.