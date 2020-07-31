Struggling baby elephant at the St. Louis Zoo suffering setbacks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Over the past month, a team of keepers and veterinarians at the St. Louis Zoo have been providing around-the-clock care to a newborn elephant. The calf was born July 6 to Rani, a 23-year-old Asian elephant.

The St. Louis Zoo shared this update today:

“We really wish we had good news to share about the health of the elephant calf, but we do not. Although at times the calf has shown signs of being stable, he has had multiple setbacks related to his underdeveloped feeding response as well as his ability to digest and stay hydrated. The calf continues to receive intensive care from the Elephant Care Team of keepers and veterinarians. This picture is from July 30, 2020, and shows members of the Elephant Care Team providing IV fluids during a veterinary evaluation. We appreciate your continued support and positive thoughts.” St. Louis Zoo





A previous report stated that the calf has shown an unspecified developmental impairment, limiting the baby elephant’s ability to feed. Additional testing is underway to provide a possible diagnosis and treatment options for the newborn elephant.

Note: The video in this article is from a previous report.