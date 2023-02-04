ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested one student who brought a gun to a high school basketball game.

The Francis Howell School District informed parents of the incident Friday night via email. The student with a gun was attending a game between Francis Howell Central and Francis Howell North.

One student learned that another student was in possession of a firearm, then reported it to a school resource officer attending the game. The SRO and school administrators quickly identified the student with the gun and moved them aside.

The Cottleville Police Department arrested the accused student and contacted the parents.

“While no threats were made to anyone at the game, this is a scary and unsettling situation for our community that we take seriously,” said Francis Howell Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Roumpos in an email to parents.

The student faces possible criminal charges and will be disciplined in accordance with Francis Howell School District policies.