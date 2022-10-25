ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood West High School student was taken into custody Tuesday morning for being in possession of a handgun, according to the Hazelwood Police Department.

Police said they were “conducting a follow-up investigation at Hazelwood West High School” Tuesday morning when investigators from their department’s Criminal Investigations Team “were notified of a student in possession of a handgun in the building.” Officers took the student into custody and seized the handgun.

Police said the student was “referred to the S. Louis County Family Court for further disposition.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police said “extra security measures” have been put in place for the remainder of the day.