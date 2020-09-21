Student-athletes in Rockwood School District to return to action despite St. Louis County restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Last Friday, the superintendent of the Rockwood School District announced that his district would schedule sporting events for their students outside of St. Louis County, where health department guidelines don’t allow most fall sports.

Since then, there has been a flurry of activity trying to schedule multiple sports.

“We will have some sports playing before the end of the week,” said Lafayette High School Athletic Director Jon Sumner. “Rockwood schools will be competing against one another and other school districts.”

Sumner declined to identified those other districts because they are working out final details.

“We are talking about multiple school districts playing in multiple counties,” said Marquette Athletic Director Shane Matzen.

Both athletic directors were busy in meetings putting together final details for girls’ and boys’ sports to start. They declined to say where their sporting events will be played until they finalize their deals and make a public announcement. That could be made as early as Monday night or by Tuesday.

When it comes to football, which St. Louis County termed as a “high-frequency of contact” sport, Rockwood schools will play a four-game schedule beginning October 2. That would lead into the Missouri State High School Activities Association football playoffs.

Both the Marquette and Lafayette ADs said their student-athletes and parents are very excited to get all fall sports back up and going.

FOX 2 reached out to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for comment. A department spokesperson said their stance is still the same – they strongly discourage moving games outside the county in order to get around their guidelines.