Student complaints mount over Maryville University's graduation ceremony policy

Missouri

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Some Maryville University nursing students are in an uproar after the university canceled its spring in-person graduation.

After a year of living in the pandemic, students say they had big dreams of walking across the stage.

Maryville University is not the first university to cancel a graduation ceremony due to COVID-19. But with the vaccine roll out and fewer COVID cases in the area, students are pleading with the university to have a change of heart.

Dozens of nursing students wanted to voice their displeasure with the university about the decision to forgo a traditional in-person graduation.

Amanda Alsup would have been the first member on her father’s side of the family to receive a college degree from a university.

“It means so much to be the first to graduate,” she said. “My grandmother did not get a chance to see my dad or my uncle graduate from high school.”

The pandemic forced Maryville University and schools all across the county to postpone or cancel their in-person graduations and replace them with virtual ceremonies.

“We became frustrated when we found out the big schools like Mizzou and Missouri Baptist were…getting in-person graduation. We are one of the smaller schools in the state,” Alsup said.

A year later, some universities in the area have decided to move forward with in-person graduation ceremonies but with social distancing procedures in place.

The nursing students are wondering why Maryville University won’t do the same.

“The decision was made in early February to have a virtual graduation and it was made too early,” said student Colin Gielow. “COVID numbers are much better…and a lot of us are fully vaccinated.”

The university released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The nursing faculty and leadership support the decision to keep Maryville’s commencement and recognition ceremonies, such as the nursing pinning, virtual,” said Dr. Karla Larson, Assistant Dean of Nursing and Associate Professor of Nursing for the Catherine McAuley School of Nursing. “As frontline health professionals, we understand that until a greater percentage of people are vaccinated, the best option to allow our graduates to celebrate in a meaningful and safe way with their family and friends is to host virtual ceremonies. We are working hard to provide robust and engaging virtual events to celebrate our graduates.”

Maryville is creating a number of virtual celebrations to honor our graduates, including live virtual events and on demand events, featuring recognition of individual graduates and traditional commencement program elements. Students will also receive a custom digital memory book containing personalized photos, videos and congratulatory messages from friends, family and their Maryville faculty and administration. Maryville began offering this with the Class of 2020 and received positive feedback from our graduates and their families.

