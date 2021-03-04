Student Election Judges needed for April Election in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Election Board is looking for highschool students to Student Election Judges for the April General Municipal Election.

The board said students will be able to receive a “behind-the-scenes election experience

while performing various duties including polling place setup and the certification process.”

Students can also earn community service hours or be compensated for their time.

Requirements for the position include:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 15, but no older than18 and in grade 10, 11, or 12.

Be in good academic standing

Have permission from a parent or legal guardian and/or school

Be willing and able to serve the assignment from 5 a.m. to approximately 8 p.m. on Election Day

Have transportation to and from the assigned polling place

Not be related to a candidate on the ballot at the assigned polling place

Work without partisan bias and without promoting any point of view on a candidate or issue

Before election day, students will be required to participate in a short training class that will cover voter registration, absentee voting, mapping and polling place selection process, staffing, and election software and equipment.

The deadline for applications has been extended to March 10.

For more information or to sign up as a Student Election Judge, visit www.vote4stlco.com/pollaccess or contact Jim McHugh, the Student Election Judge Program Coordinator, at 314-615-1858.