OAKVILLE, Mo. – A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday.

In a letter to families, staff, and students, Principal Brian Brennan said the school received a tip that a student might be in possession of a gun at school.

Brennan said the school was about to be placed in lockdown, but the student was identified and removed from their class. A school resource officer confiscated the firearm.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, this all happened around 9:30 a.m.

There were no specific threats made to students or stuff at school, Brennan said.

Washington said the student has been remanded to St. Louis County Family Court.

Brennan thanked the students who brought the matter to the school’s attention. The student who brought the gun to campus will be disciplined “in accordance with Mehlville School District policy.”