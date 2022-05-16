EUREKA, Mo. – The Rockwood School District is telling parents about a shooting that killed a student attending one of their schools. Kyierah Jeffries, 16, was shot in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon. She lived several blocks away from where she was shot but went to school in Eureka.

Kyierah Jeffries

Police were called to the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue to investigate a shooting at around 3:45 pm. They found Jeffries outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Counselors will be available to students in the Rockwood School District to help them deal with this tragedy. The school has reached out to her family to offer sympathy.

The shooting is still under investigation. Homicide detectives are asking the public for any information that could lead to an arrest. You can call detectives at 314-444-5371 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

This message was sent to parents in the Rockwood School District:

Dear Eureka Families: It is with a heavy heart that I share with you a tragedy in our Eureka school community. Sophomore Kyierah Jeffries was the victim of a shooting in St. Louis on Saturday. We’ve reached out to her family and assured them that our sympathy, concerns and prayers are with them all. Please know that our school counselors, social worker and social-emotional behavior specialist are available and are ready to meet with anyone who needs assistance with this tragic news. I fully understand that people will respond in different ways as a result of this tragedy. The most important thing I want our students, staff and community to know is that we are here for you. We’ll do everything possible to continue supporting those around us in the coming days. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to stop by my office, send me an email, or give me a call at (636) 733-3114. Sincerely,

Dr. Corey Sink Message sent to Rockwood School District parents