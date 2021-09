ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Parkway School District is investigating after "racist hate speech was written on bathroom walls" inside Parkway Central High School.

A student, who is not being identified, said he found the racist graffiti inside bathrooms "all over the stalls, on the ground, on the mirrors," during school Wednesday.

"This needs to stop," the student said. "I went to the art bathrooms, I went to the English bathrooms, and on every wall, there was slang and racism and I just think it's very unacceptable."

The student said he wants change.