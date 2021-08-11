Students head back to school during risky time in the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – As students head back to school, it will be contending with one of the most dangerous times in the pandemic for children.

Many are concerned that the Delta variant seems to be spreading faster among their age group than any others.

A Washington University infectious disease physician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital says the spread of the Delta variant of the virus makes now a risky time for children, but he says the mitigation efforts everyone learned the first time around do work and will protect kids now.

Dr. Jason Newland is telling parents of his patients to make sure every family member is vaccinated and wears a mask. School administrators learned a lot about mitigation strategies last year and it helped keep kids safe.



Newland says with the more contagious Delta variant this year, he’s encouraging children and adults to wear masks even if it’s not required at your school.

“There’s no doubt with this Delta variant that kids are getting infected more,” he said.

Dr. Newland says he expects covid vaccines to be approved for children down to six months old by next year.