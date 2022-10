ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Boeing and the Space Foundation are teaming up to send student artwork into space. It will be aboard the next Boeing, CST-100 Starliner mission.

Art in the Stars invites students ages three to 18 years old to submit digital, space-themed artwork. All entries must be submitted electronically through the art show case website between now to December 16th.

Only teachers, parents, or legal guardians over the age of 18 may register to submit your artwork on behalf of the artists.

Register here.