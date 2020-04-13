Students talk about adapting to their schools being closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Westminster Christian Academy students talked with Fox 2's Mandy Murphey about what the last few weeks have been like as they adapt to their new normal.

They all said they now realize how much they enjoyed being in the school building and seeing all of the smiles and laughter. They admitted complaining about homework and time spent at school. Now they realize it was their home away from home.

Students now connect with their teachers on zoom. Their lessons are posted online. They are in charge of setting their own schedules for study time.

One student said it is actually preparing him for what college will be like next year. You have to learn time management because you have more free time.

One student admits figuring out school online and the new routine is overwhelming. Some students say academically it is harder because there is a lot more work.

The theater students in the group were all seniors. They are sad to know there won't be their one last show at the school. The performances for spring were all canceled. Other students had their dance competitions canceled, as well as all spring sports.

All said this has made the students realize how much they cherish their extracurricular activities. One of the big positives all discussed was being forced to spend more time with their families. One student said it has been a blessing in disguise. She's bonded so much more with her brothers.