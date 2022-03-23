ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is the eighth-best pizza city, according to a study by Anytime Estimate.

Their data found that St. Louis has the best price for cheese pizza at $6.61 per pie. That is 23 percent cheaper than the average Anytime Estimate found in their study ($8.54).

The study also found that St. Louis ranks No. 6 in independent pizzerias with 4.4 per 100,000 residents, and the city ranks No. 7 in overall pizza restaurants with 10.9 per 100,000 residents.

St. Louisans spend 0.56 percent of their annual income on pizza, according to the data, while Hartford, Connecticut and Riverside, California residents spend 0.97 percent and 0.98 percent of their annual income on pizza.

The average St. Louisan lives three miles from a pizzeria, while the average New Yorker lives 1.20 miles from one.

Click here for more information on this study.