JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is considered one of the “most dangerous states” for motorcyclists, according to new findings from online insurance company Quote Wizard.

A Quote Wizard study published earlier this month says Missouri had the third-highest death rate per 10,000 motorcycle riders, based on 2021 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The study says 151 people on motorcycles died in crashes in 2021, a death rate of 11.9 per 10,000 riders. Missouri’s rate spiked nearly 23% from 2020 and was higher than every state but Texas and Arkansas.

Quote Wizard said there are three common factors leading up to many of these deaths: Alcohol, climate and helmet use.

Per the study, around one-third of motorcycle crashes leading to deaths stemmed from alcohol use. States with warmer temperatures were more prone to motorcycle-related deaths.

Also of note, Missouri approved a law in 2020 that only requires people riding a motorcycle to wear a helmet if they are under the age of 26. Quote Wizard says around half of motorcycle riders killed in Missouri crashes in 2021 were not wearing helmets.

The study encourages safety precautions, like safe speeds and using helmets, when planning a motorcycle ride.