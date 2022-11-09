ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that there is no radioactive material that measures above the background level in preliminary samples from Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri. An independent study conducted in August reported radioactivity at the school. Students are expected to go to different schools next semester.

The school is right next to Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by nuclear waste from weapons produced during World War II. Concerns about radioactive contamination increased after flooding in July.

“From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe,” states Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis District commander. “We owe it to the public and the parents and children of Jana Elementary School to make informed decisions focused on the safety of the community, and we will continue to take effective actions using accurate data.”

Boston Chemical Data Corp took samples in August from Jana’s library, kitchen, classrooms, fields and playgrounds. The independent report said that they found radioactive contamination at the school at much higher levels than were expected.

Students at the school are learning remotely this semester, with teachers being at an alternate site. The plan is for students to move to new schools in January. It is not clear if those plans will change now that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the campus is safe.