ST. LOUIS – A concerning new report reveals that cancer patients aren’t always getting the care they need because of the volume of red tape they have to deal with.

A new study says cancer patients who had to contend with a lot of paperwork were 18% more likely to experience delays in getting their care or find themselves unable to stick to a treatment plan.

Researchers found patients who had to deal with less red tape were more likely to get the care they needed. The study was carried out by the Commonwealth Fund, a health policy think tank.

The researchers shared that the cancer patients are already under incredible amounts of stress, and having to jump through hoops to fill out paperwork is unacceptable.