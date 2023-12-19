ST. LOUIS – A new study ranked St. Louis among the Top 5 “loneliest cities in America” in reference to its rate of residents living alone.

The findings come from ChamberOfCommerce.org. A research team recently compiled U.S. Census Data and analyzed more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 people.

According to the study, roughly 47.5% of St. Louis residents are living alone. It’s the third-highest rate among qualifying U.S. cities, trailing only Birmingham, Alabama, and Washington, D.C.

The study says nearly 70,000 homes in St. Louis are occupied by only one person. It also lists St. Louis as the loneliest city for men, with roughly one-third of men living alone.

Per the study, one-person households nationwide have increased by 1.1 million over the past year. It’s estimated that more than 37 million American live alone, representing around 29% of all U.S. households.

Atlanta, Georgia, and Cleveland, Ohio, followed Missouri in the rankings of the Top 5 loneliest cities.