Stunning wins and losses in Missouri’s August primary election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A political dynasty is defeated in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House of Representatives First District seat. Cori Bush defeated Congressman Lacy Clay in the Democractic primary for Clay’s U.S. House seat. Bush received 49% of the vote while Clay got 46%.

Clay had held Missouri’s first congressional district seat for 20 years. He replaced his father, Bill Clay who held the seat for 32 years. This race was a rematch from 2018 when Bush also challenged Clay but came up short. This time around it was a different story.

Bush, a nurse, pastor and activist for causes including Black Lives Matter, will face Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman in the November election. Rogers won the Republican primary with 62% of the vote.

“I’ve always worked hard for this community before anyone knew who I was, before Michael Brown was murdered, I worked in human trafficking, I worked for the unhoused population, you know, with no name or anything. I will continue to work for this community regardless of what your background is, who you are, I want everyone to feel represented,” Bush told FOX 2.

In another high profile race, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page wins the Democratic primary in his bid to hold his position. Page received 38% of the vote beating three other candidates. Mark Mantovani was the closest competitor with 30% of the vote.

Page took office after former County Executive Steve Stenger resigned amidst a political corruption scandal that wound up with him being sentenced to federal prison.

“I think it’s time to come together. Elections are difficult- everyone gets to make their argument as to why they believe they could do a better job. But, you know, I’ll be the County Executive for everyone, the folks that voted for me and the folks that didn’t. We’ve got a lot of challenges in our community and we need everyone’s help to move forward,” explained Page.

In the Republican primary for County Executive, Paul Berry III beat Ed Golterman, 58% to 42%. In November, Page will face Berry along with Libertarian Theo Brown, Sr. And Green Party Candidate Betsey Mitchell.

