Subdivisions and neighborhoods still slick Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – Some subdivisions and neighborhood streets are still a concern Friday morning.

As people head out to get to work on time some of their first steps could be dangerous. FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier found that there was quite a bit of slickness on driveways and sidewalks Friday morning.

The roads are driveable, but they aren’t in their normal condition. Everyone will have to approach the morning commute with extreme caution, as slick spots will be tough to see with the naked eye, much like Thursday morning.

The second wave of winter weather hit the St. Louis region Thursday afternoon and then was pushed to the east. Expect low temperatures in the teens and high temperatures in the upper 30s Friday.

