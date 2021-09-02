Suburban St. Louis double shooting kills 1, injures another

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a double shooting in suburban St. Louis has killed one man and left another critically injured. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the Castle Point community of north St. Louis County. Police say officers were called to the area around 11 p.m. after a gunshot-detection system alerted to gunfire in the area. Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds, and both were rushed to hospitals in critical condition. Police say one man died from his injuries. Police have not released the victims’ names or announced any arrests in the case.